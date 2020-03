Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Augusta, Ga--Augusta is losing another national sporting event that was set for may.

The USA Cycling Collegiate and Para-cycling Road Championships have been called off. That's the bad news, the good, they will be back in 2021 and will also run in early May. The financial hit will be measured right away as this is the latest sporting event to be cancelled for the river region this spring.

