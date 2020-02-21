US, others pull out of Luge World Cup, citing safety

The U.S. says it is pulling its team out of this weekend’s series of World Cup luge races in Winterberg, Germany.

Athletes from many nations are protesting what they are calling unsafe ice conditions. Austria has also withdrawn its entire team from the weekend events and even several sliders from Germany have said they are not willing to race this weekend.

The International Luge Federation offered a compromise of sorts by saying it would shorten the race distances but even that did not solve the intense disagreement between sliders and officials over the safety issue.