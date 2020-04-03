US Women's Open in Houston postponed until December

Friday, April 3, 2020

Undated--The U.S. Women's Open is moving from the end of spring to the middle of December. The USGA says the Women's Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston is moving from June 4-7 to Dec. 10-13 because of rapid developments of COVID-19.

That would be the latest a major championship is played. It also would be the first time an official LPGA Tour event was held entirely in December since 2010. The LPGA has also postponed or canceled the next five events on its schedule. All but the Pure Silk Championship are getting new dates later in the year.