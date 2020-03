CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men's and women's national teams but says for now the under-23 men's team will remain in Mexico for Olympic qualifying.

The men had been scheduled to play the Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and Wales four days later in Cardiff. The women had been slated to face Australia at Sandy, Utah, on April 10 and Brazil four days later at San Jose, California.