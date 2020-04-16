US Open tennis COVID-19 decision by June; no fans 'unlikely'

Thursday, April 16, 2020

New York, NY--The new CEO of the U.S. Tennis Association says he expects a decision on the status of the U.S. Open to be made by June and calls the prospect of holding the Grand Slam tournament without spectators because of the coranivirus pandemic “highly unlikely.”

Mike Dowse says in a conference call with reporters that “time is on our side at this point” because the U.S. Open is not scheduled to begin until late August. Dowse also says the USTA is cutting salaries and programs to be able to help grassroots tennis in the country get through the pandemic.