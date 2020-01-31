UNC's Williams: Anthony practicing, could play vs. BC

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

Chapel Hill, NC--North Carolina coach Roy Williams says star freshman point guard Cole Anthony has returned to limited practice and could play against Boston College after missing 11 games following knee surgery. Anthony had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee.

Anthony said this week that he was feeling close to 100%. Williams says Anthony went through roughly a quarter to a third of Thursday's practice. He says Anthony's availability for the BC game Saturday would depend on how he feels after Thursday and possibly more work Friday.