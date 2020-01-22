UNC Pembroke hands USC AIken their first conference loss

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball team lost a 79-74 contest to UNC Pembroke Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 12-7 on the year and 8-1 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice's team was led by Faison Brock's game-best 17 points. He added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Shaquan Jules posted 16 points while Xzavier Barmore and Damontez Oliver tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Gus Rowland contributed nine points and four rebounds. Robert Hill swatted three shots.

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a hard-fought 72-69 contest to UNC Pembroke Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 10-7 on the year and 5-4 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's 14-point, 12-rebound double-double effort. Melyk Taouil poured in a team-best 19 points to go along with seven rebounds while Alexis Mack totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.

Alex Canady dished out a game-best five assists. Chesney Gardner came off the bench to post nine points and five rebounds.