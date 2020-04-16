UGA football official hospitalized nearly 6 weeks with virus

Thursday, April 16, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The video coordinator for Georgia’s football team has been released from the hospital after becoming critically ill from the coronavirus. Head coach Kirby Smart was among hundreds on hand at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to cheer the dismissal of 32-year-old Jeremy Klawsky.

He was hospitalized for nearly six weeks after falling ill from the virus that has claimed more than 140,000 victims around the world. Hospital employees applauded Klawsky as he exited the facility in a wheelchair. Smart was among the school officials who stayed outside, joined by athletic director Greg McGarity and sports medicine director Ron Courson.