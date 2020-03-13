UFC to fight on; Dana White says sports world is "panicking"

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While leagues and organizers across sports canceled or delayed competition, the UFC has proceeded with its plans to hold a fan-free event this weekend in Brasilia, Brazil.

Next weekend, the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London's O2 Arena. UFC President Dana White attributes his decision to go against the sports world's collective mindset partly to a conversation with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.