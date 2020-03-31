UFC light heavyweight champ Jones pleads guilty to 2nd DWI

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones" Jones has pleaded guilty to a second drunken driving offense in New Mexico. Court records show the 32-year-old entered his plea Tuesday and was sentenced to one year of supervised probation. Jones also was ordered to complete a minimum of 90 days of out-patient treatment.

Prosecutors dropped other charges in the case as part of a plea agreement. Jones was arrested last week in Albuquerque after he was found in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running at about 1 a.m. Authorities said Jones showed signs of intoxication, and a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor were in the vehicle.