UFC holds fight card in Brasilia amid coronavirus pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The UFC has staged a full fight card in an empty arena in Brasilia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles Oliveira stopped lightweight Kevin Lee with a guillotine choke in the third round of the main event in the UFC's first show since many other sports organizations around the world postponed and canceled their competitions.

The world's biggest mixed martial arts promotion held 12 bouts in Brasilia with only the fighters, their camps, the television production crew and a few dozen essential personnel inside Nilson Nelson Gymnasium. The UFC also plans to stage a show with fans inside London's O2 Arena next weekend, and it intends to hold fan-free shows in Las Vegas on March 28 and April 11.