UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return

Mixed martial arts and boxing are back in business in Nevada. The Nevada Athletic Commission has unanimously agreed to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.

The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports in Nevada in place since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC immediately confirmed its plans to stage a show without fans in attendance on Saturday night at the UFC Apex arena on its expansive corporate complex, followed by the UFC 250 pay-per-view show at the same place June 6.