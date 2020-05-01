UFC announces matchups for 2 upcoming shows in Jacksonville

Friday, May 1, 2020

Undated--The UFC has announced the full fight lineups for its shows scheduled for May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida. The mixed martial arts promotion is moving closer to resuming competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC plans to stage several shows without fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville this month. The nine-bout show on May 13 will be headlined by former light heavyweight title contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The main event of the nine-bout show on May 16 is Dutch heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem against Walt Harris.