UConn women still No. 1; S Dakota, Michigan, Princeton in

Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Undated--UConn cruised to two more conference wins and remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll to start off 2020.

The Huskies received 19 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel to stay ahead of second-ranked Oregon. The Ducks got seven first-place votes, picking up two from Oregon State, which got three. The Beavers were third and followed again by South Carolina, Stanford and Baylor. Louisville, UCLA, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top 10. South Dakota, Michigan and Princeton entered the women's Top 25 while Miami, Minnesota and Texas fell out.