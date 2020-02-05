Tyree's big night leads Ole Miss past S. Carolina 84-70

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Oxford, MS--Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70. Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists.

Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss never trailed. The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining. Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points led the Gamecocks.