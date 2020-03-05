Two more area kids sign to play sports at the next level

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Augusta, Ga--More college signings on Thursday and at Aquians, football player Jordan Wall taking care of his paper work and is off to LaGrange college in the fall. This is a dream come true, even though it came later then he was expecting.

"I think it was late December, early December when they really started hitting my line, calling my phone and stuff. Then I took a visit, and I didn't really like the school at first, because I didn't really know what it was, and I went down there and fell in love with it, immediately" said Jordan Wall

One other signing, Brairwood's Jamie Lester is off to Oglethorpe University and will run cross country.

