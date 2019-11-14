Two more Division One signings on Thursday

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Augusta, Ga--After a busy Wednesday of college signings, we follow that up with a few more Thursday. The best of the best we have to offer making some tough choices but paving their way at the collegiate level

At Cross Creek, basketball standout Kobe Stewart taking care of his paper work as he'll play at Presbyterian next year. Stewart is one of the more dynamic players in the area and can pretty much do it all. Now, he's becoming a Blue Hose in Clinton, South Carolina

"It just felt like family there. Got a good relationship with the coach and everything and the players. so it just felt like home. Just going to work myself hard everyday til I get there, get done and work hard" said Kobe Stewart

Stewart has unfinished business this year as he's hoping to lead Cross Creek deep into the state playoffs.

Over at Greenbrier, soccer standout Jolie Baltzegar will play in the sec as she signs with auburn. Baltzegar was the region player of the year with the Wolfpack and always dreamed about playing at the highest level in one of the best conferences. Now, the dream becomes reality.

"About two years ago I really started talking to college coaches, and really started playing at a higher level and if you told me I was going to Auburn two years ago, I'd never believed you..(laughs)." said Jolie Baltzegar

Baltzegar is one of the top goal scorers in Greenbrier history and still has her senior season to go.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved