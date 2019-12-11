Two USC Aiken volleyball players earn All-America honors

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. - University of South Carolina Aiken volleyball standouts Christine Carroll and Rebecca Martinez earned All-America honors, as announced by the D2CCA Wednesday.

Martinez garnered first-team honors for the second consecutive season while Carroll picked up third-team honors. Martinez is the first female student-athlete in USC Aiken history to earn first-team honors twice in her career. She also joins Jessica Strickland (softball) as the only female student-athletes to garner All-America honors three times in school history. Martinez was a second-team All-American as a sophomore.

Martinez, a senior libero from Wellington, Fla., became the first three-time PBC Libero of the Year. The first-team All-Southeast region selection finished her career as the NCAA active leader with 2,560 digs. Martinez is third in Division II with 6.36 digs per set. Earlier in the year, Martinez shattered the all-time, all-era mark for digs in a PBC career. Martinez accounted for a season-high 37 digs in the win over Lander and holds six of the top 10 marks for overall digs in a single match in school history. She owns the top 10 marks at USC Aiken for digs in a three-set match, six of the top 10 marks for digs in a four-set match and five of the top-10 marks for digs in a five-set match. Martinez was a second-team All-American by the D2CCA in 2017 and earned first-team honors in 2018. In 2019, she was a third-team honoree by the AVCA and was an honorable mention All-American by the AVCA a season ago

Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, was recently named the AVCA and D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the Year, marking the first time in school history a Pacer has earned the honor from both organizations. Earlier in the year, she picked up PBC Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. The first-team all-region selection finished her career as the PBC active leader in kills with 1,112. Carroll led the PBC with a .326 hitting percentage and her 4.3 points per set on the year also topped the charts. She was second in the PBC in kills, kills per set and solo blocks. Carroll finished ninth in blocks per set. Carroll's .750 hitting percentage in the win over Florida Southern is the fourth-best effort in school history. Her 26 kills in the win over Lander are eighth-most at USC Aiken. Carroll has two of the top 10 efforts for kills in a three-set match in school history and the sixth-most in a five-set match. Carroll was named a second-team All-American by the AVCA. In 2018, Carroll was a D2CCA and AVCA honorable mention All-American.