Two Georgia baseball players honored

Thursday, May 14, 2020

ATHENS ----- Georgia outfielder Ben Anderson and pitcher Emerson Hancock have been named to the 2020 Academic All-District™ Baseball Team, which recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The team is selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Anderson, a 6-1, 171-pound native of LaGrange, Ga., owns a 3.57 grade point average in biochemistry and molecular biology. In 2020 as a redshirt sophomore, Anderson led Georgia with a .414 batting average, 24 runs scored, six doubles and 13 RBI while recording a perfect fielding percentage in 38 total chances. He started 17 games in centerfield and had a 17-game on-base streak when the season ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Hancock, a 6-4, 213-pound junior right-hander from Cairo, Ga., carries a 3.42 grade point average in Sport Management. A two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, he made four starts for the second-ranked Bulldogs and went 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA. In 24 innings, he struck out 34 batters with only three walks. In his Bulldog career, Hancock is 16-7 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 appearances, all starts, with 206 strikeouts and 55 walks in 192 innings. Multiple outlets project Hancock as a top five overall pick for the 2020 MLB Draft.

As First-team Academic All-District™ honorees, Anderson and Hancock will now appear on the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America® honorees will be selected in June. The Academic All-District™ teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. Anderson and Hancock made the District 4 team, which consists of student-athletes from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. To view CoSIDA's complete release on the 2020 Academic All-District™ Baseball Teams, visit www.CoSIDA.com.

Last season, Georgia pitcher Tim Elliott made the Academic All-District team after posting a 3.57 GPA in Finance. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Mariners and turned professional following a standout junior season when he tallied a 7-3 record and 2.38 ERA in 14 starts. Elliott spent his first professional season in Everett, Washington with the AquaSox.