Two Georgia Bulldogs on Golden Spikes Award watch list

Friday, Feb. 14 ,2020

ATHENS-----University of Georgia pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox are on the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced recently.

Hancock, a 6-4, 213-pound native of Cairo, Ga., was a semifinalist for this award in 2019 that goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing student-athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

Along with Hancock, there are five additional 2019 Golden Spikes Award semifinalists including Spencer Torkelson (Arizona State), Reid Detmers (Louisville), Nick Gonzalez (New Mexico State), Asa Lacy (Texas A&M) and Austin Martin (Vanderbilt). This is the latest preseason honor for Wilcox, a 6-5, 232-pound native of Chickamauga, Ga. Hancock and Wilcox are preseason All-Americans and projected to go in the first round of Major League Baseball’s draft in June. Fourth-ranked Georgia opens the 2020 season Friday at Foley Field. Hancock will pitch game one while Wilcox is slated to go on Saturday as the Bulldogs play host to Richmond.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2020 amateur baseball season and the forty-third year of the Golden Spikes Award with the fifty-five-player preseason watch list,” said Paul Seiler, Executive Director/CEO of USA Baseball. “This year’s initial list features an incredible amount of talent and we cannot wait to follow each player’s journey throughout what is sure to be a highly competitive and exciting season.”

Eighteen different collegiate athletic conferences are represented on the 2020 preseason watch list with six of those conferences boasting multiple selections, including the American Athletic, Atlantic Coast, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conferences. Georgia is one of 10 schools with a pair of student-athletes on the watch list.