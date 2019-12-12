Two Gamecocks named to the SEC All-Freshman Team

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

Columbia, SC--University of South Carolina football standouts Zacch Pickens and Jammie Robinson were named to the 2019 SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Pickens, a 6-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from Anderson, S.C., played in all 12 games, making 16 tackles for the Garnet & Black. A highly-recruited player who was slotted No. 9 overall by Rivals as a senior at T.L. Hanna, Pickens logged a season-high six tackles in the season opener against North Carolina.

Robinson, a 5-11, 200-pound defensive back from Leesburg, Ga., played in all 12 games making three starts. He ranked third on the team with 62 tackles, the most ever by a true freshman at South Carolina. He posted a career-high 15 tackles at Texas A&M, the most by a Gamecock freshman since 1994. He ranked fifth in the SEC among freshmen with 5.2 tackles per game, and tied for third among SEC freshmen with five passes defended.