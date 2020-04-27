Tulane basketball player charged with murder

Monday, April 27, 2020

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Former Tulane University basketball player Teshaun Hightower has been charged with murder and other counts in Georgia. A police official tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 22-year-old is one of six people wanted in connection with the April 8 killing of Devante Anthony Long, who died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.

Hightower said he was entering the NBA draft pool on April 18, just 10 days after Long’s death. Hightower has been kicked off the Tulane team.