Trio of Lakeside football players sign to play college ball

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Martinez, Ga--When it comes to kids signing to play sports at the next level, a scholarship is a scholarship and it doesn't matter the collegiate level. To that end, three from Lakeside inking to play football today.

Andrew May is off the Mercer, John Arneman will suit up at St Andrews and Jaden Taylor is off to Olivet Nazaren University, just outside of Chicago. Years of blood, sweat and tears paying off as they can continue their playing ball in college.

"It means the world to me. It's a rare opportunity to have this moment for different athletes and stuff like that " said Andrew May

"It's the final step in a lot of hard work in the last decade of my life, really. Still got a long ways to go, but I'm glad I'm here" said Jaden Taylor

None of the steps come easy for college athletes and these three are just the latest showing hard work on and off the field can pay off.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved

