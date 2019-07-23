Trevor Lawrence and several other Tigers honored by the ACC

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The preseason accolades continue to roll in for defending national champion Clemson.

The Tigers placed 13 players on the 27-member 2019 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team announced Tuesday, including preseason Player of the Year and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, four offensive linemen and a pair of wide receivers.

Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lawrence started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman, helping Clemson become the first college football team in the modern era to go 15-0. The Cartersville, Georgia, standout became the first true freshman since 1985 to lead his team to the national title as he completed 259 of 397 passes for 3,280 yards with 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The Tigers won each of their final 10 games by 20 points or more.

Lawrence received 127 votes in this year’s ACC Preseason Player of the Year balloting. Etienne – who earned 2018 ACC Player of the Year honors while rushing for 1,658 yards and scoring a league-record tying 26 touchdowns – placed second with 24 votes. Boston College running back AJ Dillon (15 votes), Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (6) and Florida State running back Cam Akers (1) rounded out the balloting.

Lawrence received 161 votes at the quarterback position to lead all players in the Preseason All-ACC Team balloting. Tiger teammates Tee Higgins (145 votes at wide receiver), Etienne (144 at running back) and John Simpson (136 at offensive guard) also placed among the overall vote leaders, as did Boston College’s Dillon (144). Dillon rushed for 1,108 yards last season and led the ACC in yards per game (110.8).