Trainers, vets, others charged in racehorse-drugging scheme

The trainer of champion Maximum Security is among more than two dozen people charged in what authorities describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.

The charges against horse trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court. Among them is trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion Maximum Security.

He was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.