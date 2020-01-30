Trae Young's 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Atlanta, GA--Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 127-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The loss extended the 76ers' road woes. The Sixers are 22-2 at home but 9-16 in away games.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 31 points and Shake Milton added a career-high 27. The 76ers' last lead was 21-10 in the opening period. John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta, which had seven scorers in double figures. Vince Carter had 14 points.