Trae Young named All-Star game starter

Miami, FL--It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains for the NBA All-Star Game. They held the same jobs last season as the top overall votegetters from their conferences. The other starters for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago:

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.