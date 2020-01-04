Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111

The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter has helped the Atlanta Hawks take a rare home win. Young scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Huerter added a season-high 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

The Hawks recovered after blowing a 22-point lead in the first quarter. Young and Huerter combined to make nine 3-point shots. The Hawks, who have the NBA's worst record, improved to only 4-12 in home games. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.