Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

PARIS (AP) — The Tour de France was finally added to the list of sporting events called off after weeks of holding out hope the world’s most famous cycling race would be able to go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It may still happen this year but it’s clear the three-week race won’t be starting on June 27 in the Riviera city of Nice as scheduled. French President Emmanuel Macron effectively made that decision in his speech to the nation on Monday when he announced that all public events with large crowds have been canceled until at least mid-July.