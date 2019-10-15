Torn pectoral muscle ends season for Steelers DL Tuitt

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt's season is over.

The Steelers placed Tuitt on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after Tuitt tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3 1/2 sacks and six tackles for loss in just over five games.

Tyson Alualu took over for Tuitt after Tuitt left and will become a regular part of a rotation that includes Cam Heyward, Jayvon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers.

The Steelers re-signed L.T. Walton to take over the roster spot created by Tuitt's injury. Walton spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh from 2015-18. He signed with Buffalo during the offseason but was cut when rosters were trimmed to 53 players at the end of training camp.

Pittsburgh is off this week and hosts Miami on Monday, Oct. 28.

