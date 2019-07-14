Top prospects on display in Peach Jam final

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC -- The Peach Jam final featured six players inside ESPN's Top 100 with three of them in the top 20 for the class of 2020. The class of 2021 also featured three players on ESPN's Top 60 list.

MOKAN ELITE won an overtime thriller that picked up in the second half. The Missouri/Kansas based team looked like early favorites, but started the second half cold. Team WhyNot took advantage of this as they clawed back and eventually forced overtime. A free throw make by N'Faly Dante for MOKAN with less than 30 seconds remaining ended up being the difference in the game as MOKAN defeated WhyNot 85-84 to claim their second Peach Jam title in four years.

Jalen Green of Team WhyNot is currently ranked as the 4th best prospect in the class of 2020. He showed off his range hitting a buzzer beater before halftime and showed plenty of range in the second half. Green was one of the main reasons that Team WhyNot was able to force overtime.

N'faly Dante on Team MOKAN ELITE wowed the audience and coaches alike with his dunks and abilities in the paint. The 18th ranked prospect even got to throw down an alley oop in front of Kentucky coach John Caliparil, where he already has an offer.

Sixtennth-ranked class of 2021 prospect Devin Askew led Team WhyNot from the point and orchestrated the team's fast breaks and attack. His leadership was another essential part of Team WhyNot's second half surge.

MOKAN ELITE'S Kennedy Chandler is currently ranked 38th on the 2021 Top 60 list, but his performance at Peach Jam should help that improve. Chandler, like Askew, led MOKAN from the point, helped slow WhyNot's attack, and showed off his range when he had an open look. The 6'1" point guard can also dunk and is lethal on fast breaks.

