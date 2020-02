Tony Finau and Webb Simpson crashed golf's biggest party with some back-nine fireworks. Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He made an eagle on the par-5 13th and then put on a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, making a birdie on TPC Scottsdale's stadium par-3 16th.

Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64. Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back.