Tom Brady says 'I'm not going anywhere'

Image License Photo: ZUMA Press
Tom Brady ran a Super Bowl trick play without putting on a uniform. The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he gave New England a fright in a commercial during the first half of Sunday’s game. Turns out, he was just reiterating that he doesn't plan to retire while participating in an ad for Hulu.

 