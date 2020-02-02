Tom Brady ran a Super Bowl trick play without putting on a uniform. The 42-year-old longtime Patriots quarterback can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when his contract ends in March, and he gave New England a fright in a commercial during the first half of Sunday’s game. Turns out, he was just reiterating that he doesn't plan to retire while participating in an ad for Hulu.
Tom Brady says 'I'm not going anywhere'
By Associated Press |
Posted: Sun 7:56 PM, Feb 02, 2020