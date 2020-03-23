Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020

Monday, March 23, 2020

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. That seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular. He said a final decision was likely to come in four weeks.