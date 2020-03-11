Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delaying games

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says he has received an apology from a board member who said the Olympics should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus.

Yoshiro Mori called a news conference to shoot down the comments. He says “there is no plan now to change our plans.” He was replying to comments form Haruyuki Takahashi reported in the Wall Street Journal.

Mori says "I have spoken to Mr. Takahashi and he has apologized." Mori said Takahashi was speaking for himself. The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by the spreading coronavirus. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the games will open on July 24 as planned.