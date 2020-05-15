Tokyo Olympic CEO: Games next year may not be 'conventional'

Friday, May 15, 2020

TOKYO (AP) — The CEO of next year's Tokyo Olympics says the postponed games might not look like what fans are accustomed to. Toshiro Muto says “the actual games we will have one year from now may not be the same conventional Olympic and Paralympic Games that we have come to know.”

He says cuts were likely in many places with the cost of the postponement estimated in Japan at between $2 billion and $6 billion. Muto says one target for saving money was the torch relay. He says “we are looking into every possible area”for cuts.