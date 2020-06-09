Todd Gurley passes physical with Falcons, impresses Ryan

ATLANTA (AP) — Running back Todd Gurley has passed his physical with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons say Gurley passed his physical on Monday in Atlanta.

Gurley’s $6 million, one-year deal with Atlanta was made official on April 6. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL didn’t allow players to report to their new teams immediately for physicals.

Gurley’s physical was notable because he has a history of knee problems. The Falcons expect the 25-year-old Gurley to replace Devonta Freeman, who was released, as the leader of the Falcons’ running attack.