'Today we say no more': Jaguars march to sheriff's office

The Jacksonville Jaguars are taking a stand against inequality and police brutality.

The players, their families, coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell marched from their stadium to the steps of the local sheriff’s department.

The Jaguars started their march at 9:04 a.m. local time Friday to signify the local 904 area code. This protest comes two days after owner Shad Khan spoke against racism in a letter on the team website.

Wide receiver Chris Conley wore a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt. He said: “Today we say no more. Today we see a nation that can’t await change, a city that won’t sit still or be quiet.”