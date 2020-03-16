Titans use franchise tag on NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry

Monday, March 16, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player to make sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around at least this season. The move comes a day after the franchise agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans used the nonexclusive tag allowing Henry to receive offers from other teams they can match or receive two first-round draft picks. Henry is coming off his best season yet after running for an NFL-best 1,540 yards on 303 attempts. He also was voted to his first Pro Bowl berth.