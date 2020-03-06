Tiger still not ready, will miss The Players Championship

Friday, March 6, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods remains out of golf as the Masters nears. The biggest attraction in golf decided not to enter The Players Championship next week, which features the strongest field in golf. His agent says Woods' back is not ready, but there is no concern over the long haul.

Woods has been saying he plans to play fewer events. He's played only twice this year, in San Diego and Los Angeles. Woods was last at Riviera and said he felt a little stiff in his lower back. He has not played the last three weeks and now will miss next week.