Tiger Woods uses a captain's pick on himself, 1st player-captain in Presidents Cup in 25 years

Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters Tournament, Photo Date: 4/14/19 / Source: CBS via MGN
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Undated-- U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild-card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago
.
The decision was hardly a surprise.

Woods is the Masters champion and two weeks ago tied the PGA Tour record with his 82nd career victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. He is No. 6 in the world ranking.

He also took Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed.

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne. Ernie Els filled out his International team on Wednesday and has six newcomers.

 