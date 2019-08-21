Three Pacers sign to play pro ball

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. – Three former University of South Carolina Aiken men's basketball standouts have inked professional contracts.

Paris Ballinger, Ty'lik Evans and Markus Terry will all continue their playing careers on a professional level.

"I'm thrilled that all three of these young men are continuing to further their pursuits and dreams at the professional ranks," head coach Mark Vanderslice said. "They have worked extremely hard for this opportunity. Playing professionally was one of the goals for each of them from day one and no one is prouder to see them continue with their aspirations. They deserve all the success that comes their way!"

Ballinger signed with Éanna BC. Evans was signed by Ansbach Piranhas and Terry will play for Ultima Hora.

Ballinger, a native of Alton, Ill., helped the Pacers to a 34-21 ledger during his time. He hit 40.3 percent of his shots from the floor. Ballinger nailed 75.8 percent of his free throws and dished out 1.5 assists per contest while being a lock-down defender. Ballinger's 23-point outburst in the first round of the PBC Tournament in 2018 gave the Pacers their first postseason victory under Vanderslice.

Evans, a native of Macon, Ga., led USC Aiken to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His 125 steals during the 2018-19 year broke a single-season school record, single-season PBC mark and led Division II. Evans helped USC Aiken to a top-five national ranking throughout the year en route to a 27-6 record. The first-team all-region and all-PBC performer averaged 19.8 points a game while dishing out 4.1 assists a contest. Evans also snagged 5.6 rebounds a game. He posted four games of at least 31 points, including a career-high 38 in the win over North Georgia.

Terry, a native of Atlanta, Ga., earned all-PBC honors while helping USC Aiken to the second round of the PBC Tournament in his lone season of action with the team. He accounted for 14.3 points a game – and tallied over 1,000 in his collegiate career. Terry drained 42.9 percent of his shots from the three-point stripe, including 47.1 percent overall. He scored in double figures 23 times, including a career-high 26 at Columbus State.