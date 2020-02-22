Three Net Double Figures Against Clayton State

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team lost a tightly-contested 68-66 game to Clayton State Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 14-12 overall and 9-9 in league play.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Kwajelin Farrar's huge day of 20 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocks. She also added two thefts in the contest. Farrar was one rebound off the Division II school record for boards in a game. Her eight blocks tied the school mark.

Chesney Gardner and Melyk Taouil each chipped in 13 points against the Lakers. Gardner had eight rebounds while Taouil dished out six assists.

Madison Williams accounted for seven points, six rebounds and four assists while Alex Canady accounted for seven markers.

In a back-and-forth affair, neither team could gain more than a two-point advantage in the first quarter.

Tied at 21 entering the second period, USC Aiken went up 25-21 after Canady and Taouil netted back-to-back buckets. Up by one, 25-24, Gardner buried a jumper. After the Lakers cut the margin to one, Farrar hit two free throws for a 29-26 lead. Farrar's jumper off a pass from Kanna Suzuki made it 31-28 at the 5:56 mark, but Clayton State held a 38-33 advantage at the break.

Trailing 54-45 with 3:42 to play in the third stanza, USC Aiken embarked on a 15-0 spurt for a 60-54 lead. During the run, Williams started things with a jumper. Gardner connected on two buckets to end the third while making it 54-51. Farrar opened the fourth with a basket while Gardner's lay-up with 8:19 to go gave the home team a 55-54 advantage. Farrar's foul shots and Taouil's three-ball completed the run.

USC Aiken stretched the advantage to six, 62-56, on a free throw from Williams, but the Lakers tied the game on a three-point shot. The visitors went up 67-62, but Farrar nailed a jumper. After fouling, Clayton State took a 68-64 lead before Farrar's basket with a second remaining ended the scoring.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 25-of-59 from the floor (42.4 percent). The Pacers held a 50-47 edge on the glass. Miller's team also maintained a 30-20 advantage in the paint.

The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they play at Augusta at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

