Three Earn Academic Accolades

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Three University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball standouts have been named to the PBC Team of Academic Distinction.

Kwajelin Farrar, Kanna Suzuki and Melyk Taouil have all been named to the team.

Farrar, a native of Grovetown, Ga., is majoring in sociology. Suzuki, a native of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka, Japan, is majoring in business management. Taouil hails from St. Louis, Mo. and is majoring in business marketing.

To be eligible for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.

