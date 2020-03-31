Thompson Named Finalist For Haskins Award

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia golfer Davis Thompson has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 Haskins Award, according to an announcement Tuesday by the Haskins Commission, Golfweek, and Golf Channel.

The Haskins Award, often called the Heisman Trophy of college golf, has been presented annually since 1971 to the nation’s top player. Georgia’s Russell Henley won the Haskins Award in 2010 and his trophy is housed inside the Boyd Center at the UGA Golf Course.

Voting for the 2020 Haskins Award will open at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, and will close at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. The winner will be announced in May and will earn an exemption into the PGA Tour's A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September.

Thompson, a junior from Auburn, Ala., is No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He ended the year with a scoring average of 69.95, including nine rounds in the 60s. Thompson won the Jim Rivers Invitational last fall and had four additional top-10 finishes this season. He played on sponsor exemptions in the 2019 RSM Classic and the 2020 Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour. By virtue of winning the Jones Cup Invitational, he earned another berth in the 2020 RSM Classic. Thompson has been chosen to compete for the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup in Ireland July 3-5.