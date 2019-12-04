Thomas Jefferson to play for a GISA state title

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Louisville, Ga--Friday marks the end of the high school football season for our area teams. We have five of them playing in title games. In Georgia, two in the independent ranks with Briarwood and Thomas Jefferson

For the Jags, it's been several years in the making. Terence Hennessy took over the program a few years back and three years ago, they won just three times, two of them by forfeit. That's out of the ordinary for this program. Now, they're back. With 30 kids on the roster, they've developed not only depth, but a winning attitude. One concern though, they've only played one game in their last three weeks. Not a huge deal, but it's on their mind.

"The way we've practiced lately, the motivation we've had, I don't think it'll be a problem once we get there" said Sam Smith

"I wasn't as concerned about it after the regular season because we were a little beat up and I felt the extra week of preparation, rest and recuperation would be good for us. But we played really good in our semifinal game and I'm concerned that maybe we'll lose a little bit of that edge we had, but I hope not" said Terence Hennessy

Jags take on Piedmont Acadmey on Friday at 2 at Mercer. That'll be followed by the Briarwood game as Hennessy said when they played the Bucs, that's when he knew this team was back

