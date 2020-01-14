The week in golf at a glance

The PGA Tour leaves two weeks of rain in Hawaii for the California desert. The American Express has a new sponsor and a new name for what most people still call the Bob Hope Classic.

Phil Mickelson is the tournament host and makes his 2020 debut as he tries to work his way back into the top 50 in the world. The LPGA Tour opens its season in Florida with a celebrity field. The PGA Tour Champions opens its season on the Big Island of Hawaii. The strongest field is in Abu Dhabi, where Brooks Koepka makes his return.