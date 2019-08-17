Grasshoppers shutout Jackets 7-0

GREENSBORO, NC: The Augusta GreenJackets (66-57, 30-25) dropped the 3rd game of the series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (73-50, 29-25) by a final score of 7-0 on Saturday night. It’s the 9th time the Jackets have been shutout this year, and it’s the 4th time it has occurred in the month of August.

The Asheville Tourists defeated the Charleston Riverdogs 6-5, and they now have a two-game advantage on the Jackets in the 2nd half standings.

After neither team scored a run in the first two-innings, it was Greensboro getting on the board first in the 3rd. Jonah Davis hit a solo home run, his 16th of the year, and it was 1-0 Grasshoppers. Later in the 3rd inning, Greensboro added another run. With the bases loaded, Luke Mangieri came up and drew a walk to extend the Greensboro lead to 2-0.

Greensboro’s Winston Nicasio was light-out on the mound for the Grasshoppers. He went six-innings of shutout baseball and the GreenJackets offense collected just three hits off him. Trenton Toplikar was terrific for the GreenJackets as well. Other than the two-runs he allowed in the 3rd inning, which one of those runs was unearned, he finished his night after six frames.

Greensboro added more runs in the 7th inning. They brought home three runs, all of them scoring on walks with the bases loaded, and the lead was 5-0. In the 8th inning, Greensboro tacked on two more, due to three GreenJackets errors. Augusta could not scratch across any runs, and they fell 7-0.

Tomorrow’s Game: 4:00 PM vs Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), First National Bank Field, Greensboro, North Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (GBO) RHP Alex Manasa (9-3, 3.42 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (6-7, 3.30 ERA)

Keaton Winn will make the start in the series finale for the GreenJackets on Sunday. Winn is coming off one of the best outings of his career on August 13th vs Greenville. In that performance, he went seven-innings and allowed only one-run. He picked-up the win and he finished with six strikeouts and had only two walks. Winn leads the GreenJackets in innings with 117 1/3 this year. He has 90 strikeouts to just 24 walks in 2019. The right-hander has given the GreenJackets at least five-innings on the mound in each of his last seven starts. Winn was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He decided to return to Iowa Western Community College, and the Giants drafted him again the following year, this time in the 5th round.

Alex Manasa will take the mound for Greensboro, and it will be the 3rd start he has made against the GreenJackets in 2019. In his first outing on April 17th at SRP Park, Manasa went 5 2/3 and he allowed just one-run, while collecting the win. Manasa pitched again at SRP Park on July 20th and he allowed four-runs in just three-innings, while getting the loss. Manasa ranks 4th in the South Atlantic League in Innings with 123 2/3. He has 108 strikeouts this year to only 24 walks. In his last outing, he went six-innings of shutout baseball. Manasa was drafted in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Jackson Community College.