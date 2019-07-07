The Latest: NYC announces parade for World Cup champions

LYON, France (AP) -- The Latest on the Women's World Cup final (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

New York City is ready to celebrate the U.S. women's national team for its victory in the Women's World Cup.

Shortly after the team's win Sunday in Lyon, France, Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce a parade in the team's honor on Wednesday.

De Blasio told the team, "You have inspired the entire country -- and New York City knows how to celebrate champions."

The parade will go up a stretch of Broadway that's hosted many celebratory parades known as the "Canyon of Heroes."

------

7:15 p.m.

Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and raised her arms in her by-now familiar victory pose when she collected it.

Rose Lavelle was honored with the Bronze Ball award and Alyssa Naeher earned the Golden Glove for the Women's World Cup's best goalkeeper.

Rapinoe's penalty shot put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute of the final.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle's solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.

