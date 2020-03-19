The Latest: Lions agree to trade CB Darius Slay to Eagles

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Undated--The Lions agreed to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending the standout defensive back's seven-year stint in Detroit. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the trade and that Slay has agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia. The Lions drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013, and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Slay wanted a new contract before last season and did not attend Detroit's mandatory minicamp. He ended up reporting to training camp and played well enough to earn a third Pro Bowl nod. On Wednesday night, after ESPN reported that Detroit had reached an agreement with cornerback Desmond Trufant, Slay tweeted that he hoped that would speed up his own trade process.